Woman hospitalized, suspect in custody after Pembroke Pines shooting, police say

A woman was hospitalized and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in Pembroke Pines, according to police.

Victim transported after gunshot wound

Pembroke Pines police said officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the area of Northwest 78th Terrace and Northwest 3rd Street after reports of gunfire.

Authorities said a woman was found shot at an apartment complex and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Chopper 4 images showed several detectives outside of a first-floor apartment.

Emergency radio traffic indicated the woman, described as a 30-year-old, was stabilized after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.

Suspect detained after attempted flight

Police said the suspect attempted to flee in a gray Mercedes but was later taken into custody near the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials said the shooting appeared to involve a known suspect and that no additional suspects were at large.

Residents were advised to avoid the area while investigators remained on the scene.