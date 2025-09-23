Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized, suspect in custody after Pembroke Pines shooting, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

A woman was hospitalized and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday morning in Pembroke Pines, according to police.

Victim transported after gunshot wound

Pembroke Pines police said officers responded shortly before 11 a.m. to the area of Northwest 78th Terrace and Northwest 3rd Street after reports of gunfire.

Authorities said a woman was found shot at an apartment complex and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Chopper 4 images showed several detectives outside of a first-floor apartment.  

Emergency radio traffic indicated the woman, described as a 30-year-old, was stabilized after suffering a gunshot wound to the neck.

Suspect detained after attempted flight

Police said the suspect attempted to flee in a gray Mercedes but was later taken into custody near the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard.

Officials said the shooting appeared to involve a known suspect and that no additional suspects were at large.

Residents were advised to avoid the area while investigators remained on the scene. 

