Woman accused of going on pricey shopping spree with stolen credit card

MIAMI - A woman accused of using a stolen credit card to go on a pricey shopping spree in south Miami has been taken into custody.

On July 22nd, Angelina Giambri walked into a yoga studio at 5901 SW 74th Street and stole a woman's purse with an iPhone and credit card inside, according to police who said her actions were captured on surveillance video.

Minutes later, the 24-year-old was reportedly caught on camera at the Sax Fifth Avenue at Dadeland Mall. Police said went into both the Fendi and Louis Vitton locations and purchased purses with the credit card she had stolen.

The purses were valued at more than $14,000.

On August 15th, detectives showed a witness a photo line up and they positively identified Giambri.

She was arrested on Thursday at her Bay Harbor Islands residence.

Giambri has been charged with grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.