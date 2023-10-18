President Biden in Israel, tells country "You are not alone"

President Joe Biden is in Israel on an urgent mission to keep the Israel-Hamas war from spiraling into a broader regional conflict and to encourage the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

The White House says the president's goals are to show solidarity with Israel, coordinate on the release of hostages held by Hamas, and to push for a plan to get desperately needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The president's visit on Wednesday comes after hundreds of people were reported killed in an explosion at a Gaza Strip hospital a day earlier. The Hamas militant group blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.

Biden told Israeli leaders: "Based on what I've seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you" but that there were "a lot of people out there" who weren't sure.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry revised the death toll from the hospital explosion down from 500 to 471 on Wednesday but did not elaborate on how authorities reached that figure.

Staff members at al-Ahli Hospital said they could not gauge the toll because the blast had dismembered so many bodies. Hospital director Suhaila Tarazi and Episcopal Church officials that run al-Ahli could only estimate that the toll was "in the hundreds" and refrained from giving an exact number.

Mohammed Abu Selmia, general director of Shifa Hospital where all the wounded and dead were transferred following the explosion, told The Associated Press early Wednesday he believed the death toll was closer to 250, with hundreds more wounded.

A displaced Gaza resident says he was wounded and not killed by a blast at a hospital because he had gone to fetch coffee for a group of men with whom he'd been sitting on a staircase.

"When I returned, they were torn to pieces," Mohammed al-Hayek, wearing a head cloth covering one injured eye, said. The blood of his relatives and friends splattered the stone walls, he said.

He and his family, including several cousins, had gone to the hospital from the Zeytoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, thinking it would be a safe place to find refuge.

"No one knows anyone," al-Hayek said, referring to the difficulty of identifying the victims. "They became pieces, all of those poor people, civilian citizens."

The war that began on Oct. 7 has become the deadliest of five Gaza wars for both sides. The Gaza Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. That was before the blast at the al-Ahli Hospital on Tuesday night.

Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead. More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

A spokesperson for Hamas in Lebanon praised the decision to cancel a summit in Jordan between Arab governments and U.S. President Joe Biden following a deadly hospital blast in Gaza.

Biden was supposed to meet with Jordanian, Egyptian, and Palestinian leaders on Wednesday in Amman in hopes of resolving the ongoing Gaza-Israel war.

Hamas spokesperson Osama Hamdan called for an immediate cease-fire, a humanitarian corridor into the blockaded Gaza Strip and the continuation of mass regional protests that took place after Tuesday night's blast at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City.

He also called for Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and Israel to "rise up against the Zionist enemy and clash with it in all cities, villages, and camps."