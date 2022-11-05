Voters Decide: Candidates make last-minute appeals

MIAMI – With the balance of power up for grabs in Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, candidates and former presidents are making final appeals to voters this weekend.

Former President Barack Obama slammed Republican senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

''If someone's willing to peddle snake oil to make a buck, then he's probably willing to sell snake oil to get elected.''

Campaigning in Pittsburgh with Democratic candidate John Fetterman, Obama warned about the future of abortion rights, social security and democracy.

Later, they were set to appear in Philadelphia with President Biden, who spoke earlier in Chicago.

And tonight, Dr. Oz is set to rally in La Trobe, Penn., with former President Donald Trump, who has signaled he's strongly considering a 2024 White House run.

Democrats hold narrow majorities in the House and Senate. But they're worried pressing issues like high inflation and concerns about crime could hurt their chances on Tuesday.

''What they're doing to our country now is a shame," said Herschel Walker, a GOP candidate for U.S. Senate. "They call all police officers thugs and bullies.''

Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is locked in a heated battle with incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.

''Someone lowered the ladder just enough for me to reach up and grab the ladder and pull myself up,'' Warnock said.

Nationwide, close to 40 million Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting, both by mail and in person.