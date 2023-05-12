Video: Pickup truck rolls off I-694, plunges down to Highway 10

VIDEO: Pickup truck rolls off bridge in Arden Hills VIDEO: Pickup truck rolls off bridge in Arden Hills 00:32

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed a pickup truck plunging from a bridge near the Interstate 694-Highway 10 interchange, in a rollover crash.

The video shows the truck striking guardrails along the side of the highway, which slowed the truck's speed down before reaching a concrete barrier.

Upon striking the barrier, the truck began rolling, eventually plunging down into a gap between the two directions of I-694. The truck ultimately came to rest below. No other vehicles appear to have been involved.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.