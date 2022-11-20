UVA honors three slain students
MIAMI – The University of Virginia in Raleigh held a public memorial service for Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D'Sean Perry.
They were killed when a gunman opened fire on a bus full of students returning home from a class field trip.
Classmates joined loved ones to share stories about the victims.
Perry was a Miami native.
Two other students were also injured.
The gunman, a fellow student, is currently behind bars on a number of charges including murder and attempted murder.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.