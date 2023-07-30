Watch CBS News
Local News

Unconscious woman pulled from apartment fire in West Park, hospitalized

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

West Park woman injured in house fire
West Park woman injured in house fire 00:26

BROWARD COUNTY -- A woman, who was found unconscious, was pulled out of a home fire by Broward Sheriff's Fire rescue Saturday night. 

According to fire rescue officials, the fire broke out at the home on SW 40th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 8 p.m. 

Fire fighters say they saw heavy, black smoke coming from the apartment.

The unconscious woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is recovering. 

Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen and are investigating the incident for further details. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 12:47 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.