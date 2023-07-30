Unconscious woman pulled from apartment fire in West Park, hospitalized
BROWARD COUNTY -- A woman, who was found unconscious, was pulled out of a home fire by Broward Sheriff's Fire rescue Saturday night.
According to fire rescue officials, the fire broke out at the home on SW 40th Avenue and 23rd Street just after 8 p.m.
Fire fighters say they saw heavy, black smoke coming from the apartment.
The unconscious woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is recovering.
Officials believe the fire started in the kitchen and are investigating the incident for further details.
