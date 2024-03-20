'Must see' artists at 2024 Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park this weekend
MIAMI -- Ultra Music Festival is happening this weekend, March 22-24, at Bayfront Park on Friday.
Big crowds are expected in Downtown Miami as fans wait to see some of the hottest acts in electronic music.
Here are some of the hottest performances you won't want to miss. Although tickets are sold out for 2024, you can sign up for next year and view the full lineup here.
Hardwell
Dutch DJ and Music Producer, Robbert van de Corput (Hardwell), will be performing on Friday at 9:15 p.m.
Hardwell has been crowned the World's number one DJ by DJ Mag twice for both 2013 and 2014 and played at major music festivals like Ultra and Tomorrowland, according to Billboard.
Calvin Harris
Scottish DJ and Producer, Calvin Harris, who is well-known for many of his songs like "One Kiss", featuring Dua Lipa, will perform on the main stage, on Sunday at 8:45 p.m.
Harris also won "Best Dance Act" at the Brit Awards on Saturday, March 2.
David Guetta
French DJ and Record Producer, David Guetta will perform on the main stage Saturday at 10:46 p.m.
Some of Guetta's songs include: "Titanium," "Hey Mama," and "When Love Takes Over."
Martin Garrix
Dutch DJ, Martin Garrix, will be performing on the main stage at Ultra on Saturday at 9:15 p.m.
Some of Garrix's songs include: "Animals," "In the Name of Love," and "High On Life."
Afrojack
Dutch DJ and Music Producer Afrojack will be performing on Sunday, March 24 at 5:55 p.m.
Some of Afrojack's music includes: "Everything You Do," "Jacked," and "The Beach."