Tropical wave in central Atlantic "likely" to form into a hurricane late week

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami Next Weather team is tracking a tropical wave midway between Western Africa and the Windward Islands.

This area of low pressure has become better organized overnight. The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a high potential, a 100% chance, of becoming a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Lee. Advisories may be issued on Tuesday.

This system is forecast to move west-northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour across the central tropical Atlantic over the next few days. Additional strengthening is likely later this week and it is forecast to possibly become a Hurricane.

European computer models have system curving north NEXT Weather

Forecast models indicate it will likely be near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands by Saturday or Sunday. Some forecast models indicate it may start to turn north early next week due to a dip in the jet stream.

While there are a few models forecasting it could move more to the west, possibly near or across Puerto Rico and Hispaniola.

It is still too soon to say exactly where this will head, but we will be watching it and keeping you updated.