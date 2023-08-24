Tropical Storm Franklin back over open water, forecast to become hurricane

Watch CBS News
MIAMI - After battering the Dominican Republic, Tropical Storm Franklin is over the open waters of the Atlantic and is forecast to become a hurricane in the next couple of days.

Late Thursday morning, the storm was about 90 miles east-northeast of Grand Turk Island. It was moving to the northeast at about 7 mph with sustained winds of 60 mph.

The storm is forecast to continue in this direction over the next day or so and then take a sharp turn toward the north. Slow strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and Franklin could become a hurricane by Saturday. 

