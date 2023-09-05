NEXT Weather: Tropical Depression 13 forms in central Atlantic

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking Tropical Depression 13 which formed between Western Africa and the Windward Islands.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the system was about 1425 miles east of the lesser Antilles with sustained winds of 35 mph.

It is forecast to move west-northwest at 15 to 20 miles per hour and strengthen into Tropical Storm Lee late Tuesday or early Wednesday. It will likely be a hurricane in a couple of days and could become a major hurricane in a few more days.

Tropical Depression 13 forecast models NEXT Weather

Forecast models indicate it will likely be near or to the northeast of the northern Leeward Islands by Saturday or Sunday.

According to CBS News Miami Chief Meteorologist and Hurricane Specialist Ivan Cabrera Lee is forecast to turn to the north and away from the US coast. However, It may skirt the northern leeward islands and Puerto Rico.

Cabrera said there are no global computer models that show Lee as a threat to the US. The only uncertainty is when it will take a turn to the north.