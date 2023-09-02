Tributes pour in for Jimmy Buffett as Parrotheads remember the joy

Tributes to Jimmy Buffett on social media poured in from all walks of life Saturday, as news of his death broke.

Dedicated fans have long been known as "Parrotheads." The moniker supposedly came about at an Ohio, Timberwolf Amphitheater concert in 1985 where the big carnival booth giveaway that night was giant inflatable parrots.

People in the crowd at the concert were wearing Hawaiian shirts and carrying the parrots. As one of Buffett's bandmates looked out at the crowd, he called them Parrotheads. That name stuck, perfectly aligning with Buffett's songs and vibe of escapism to "Margaritaville," and "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

"It's pure escapism is all it is," Buffett told the Arizona Republic in 2021. "I'm not the first one to do it, nor shall I probably be the last. But I think it's really a part of the human condition that you've got to have some fun. You've got to get away from whatever you do to make a living or other parts of life that stress you out. I try to make it at least 50/50 fun to work and so far it's worked out."

So many brokenhearted fans thanked Buffett for sharing paradise with them.

"You could always count on Jimmy to be somewhere, spreading joy and searching for that lost shaker of salt. There's a little bit of #ParrotHead in all of us," @MarthaQuinn.

“I can’t change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails to always reach my destination.” - the legend Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/l0aMeuiOCJ — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) September 2, 2023

The king of cool… paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was. ❤️☀️🌊🦜🍔 pic.twitter.com/F1HC8G2bUE — Andy Cohen (@Andy) September 2, 2023

Jimmy Buffett’s music brought happiness to millions of people. I’ll always be grateful for his kindness, generosity, and great performances through the years, including at the White House in 2000. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and legion of devoted fans. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 2, 2023

Love and Mercy, Jimmy Buffett pic.twitter.com/9DUqbe8Hmf — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) September 2, 2023

The pirate has passed. RIP Jimmy Buffett. Tremendous influence on so many of us -T pic.twitter.com/HpyDWYWPfE — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) September 2, 2023

We are saddened to learn of the passing of long-time Season Ticket Member and friend, Jimmy Buffett. Jimmy knew well the power that music and sports has of bringing people together. #HEATNation joins all Parrot Heads in honoring Jimmy’s incredible spirit and love of life. pic.twitter.com/JbIK96BJPz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) September 2, 2023