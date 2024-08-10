Travis Scott remains in French police custody after altercation at Paris hotel

Success for Team USA in basketball, track Team USA sees success on the basketball court, track 01:38

Rapper Travis Scott remains in police custody following his arrest Friday at a Paris hotel after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said Saturday.

In a statement, the Paris prosecutor's office said the custody order for the 33-year-old rapper was extended Friday night but did not provide further details.

Scott's U.S.-based representative and his lawyer did not immediately respond to questions from the Associated Press on the development.

Scott was arrested after police were called to the George V Hotel to arrest a man "nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard," according to an initial statement from the prosecutor's office.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his bodyguard.

After Friday's arrest, a representative for the rapper told CBS News that they were "in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate."

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the United States rally over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal on Thursday night.

Rapper Travis Scott attends a Men's basketball semifinal match between Team France and Team Germany on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France. Getty Images

Scott, one of the biggest stars in hip hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart: "Sicko Mode," "Highest in the Room," "The Scotts" and "Franchise."

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

In June, Scott was arrested in Miami Beach on misdemeanor charges of trespassing and public intoxication after officers said they had found him at the city's marina shouting obscenities at people on a yacht and disobeyed their order to leave.