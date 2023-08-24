Tracking the tropics: New system developing with Gulf of Mexico in its path

Area to watch in the Gulf. CBS News Miami

MIAMI -- A low-pressure system that was moving across Central America on Thursday could threaten parts of Florida during the Labor Day weekend.

The weather disturbance, one of four systems being monitored by the National Hurricane Center, was forecast to gradually develop as it moves into the northwestern Caribbean this weekend.

"We are focused on the tropics at the beginning of next week with an area of disturbed weather in the northwestern Caribbean Sea this weekend," Chief Meteorologist and hurricane specialist Ivan Cabrera said. "This would be a gradual development as the system lifts northward into the eastern Gulf of Mexico."

It is expected to become a tropical depression while continuing to move slowly into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, where next Thursday it could be southwest of Florida's Big Bend region.

The National Hurricane Center gave the system a 60 percent chance of forming into a named storm in the next seven days.

"it's just too early to speculate on potential impacts including specific rainfall totals," Cabrera said. "Regardless of the development and intensity of this system, we can expect increased rain chances during early to middle part of next week."

Tracking a system that could form and impact Florida. CBS News Miami

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Franklin, which was pulling away Thursday morning from the Turks and Caicos Islands, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves north into the open Atlantic early next week.

Two other systems in the Atlantic continued to be considered disorganized. The remains of Tropical Storm Emily were more than 1,000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, while the second system was located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.