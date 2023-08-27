Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane, tropical storm watches issued for Gulf Coast, Dry Tortugas as Idalia nears

MIAMI -- Hurricane and tropical storm watches have been issued for the Gulf Coast and Dry Tortugas as Tropical Storm Idalia continues its way toward Florida.

Tropical Storm Idalia continues to move very little but shows signs that it is getting better organized. CBS News Miami

Tropical Storm Idalia continues to move very little but shows signs that it is getting better organized. It will begin to track north into the Gulf late Monday.

Tropical Storm Idalia continues to move very little but shows signs that it is getting better organized. CBS News Miami

Idalia is forecasted to become a hurricane Tuesday morning as it continues to move north. The latest forecast track cone stays well west of the area keeping the center of the storm over the very warm waters of the Gulf.

Tropical Storm Idalia continues to move very little but shows signs that it is getting better organized. CBS News Miami

Tuesday through Wednesday, Idalia will continue to intensify. This is the point when we will see wind speeds increase here and have the potential for gusty rain squalls to move through the area.

Tropical-storm-force sustained winds are not expected here but strong gusts are possible with storms.

Tropical Storm Idalia continues to move very little but shows signs that it is getting better organized. CBS News Miami

Idalia's landfall along the Gulf Coast is expected Wednesday. Tropical moisture may continue to be pulled into the storm as it moves across the southeast and back over the Atlantic Wednesday evening to Thursday.