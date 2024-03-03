Watch CBS News
Thunderstorms to fire up mid-Sunday, with potential for isolated strong-to-severe weather

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 3/3/2024
South Florida 8 a.m. Weather Forecast 3/3/2024 03:08

MIAMI — CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather team has issued NEXT Alert for the possibility of isolated severe storms Sunday afternoon.

CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says thunderstorms will fire up by mid-afternoon with the potential of an isolated strong-to-severe storm. The main severe threat will be hail, with the window for severe storms happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

next-wx-spc-outlook-day-1-3-3-2024.png
  CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather team has issued NEXT Alert for the possibility of isolated severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest forecast.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 10:14 AM EST

