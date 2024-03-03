Thunderstorms to fire up mid-Sunday, with potential for isolated strong-to-severe weather
MIAMI — CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather team has issued NEXT Alert for the possibility of isolated severe storms Sunday afternoon.
CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman says thunderstorms will fire up by mid-afternoon with the potential of an isolated strong-to-severe storm. The main severe threat will be hail, with the window for severe storms happening from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest forecast.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.