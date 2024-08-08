Come on down! Here's your chance to be on The Price is Right

CBS Miami

Come on down!

Join CBS Miami (WFOR-TV) at Toyota of Hollywood on Friday, August 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the chance to become a contestant on The Price Is Right.

Here are the details you need to know before you arrive!

WHERE: Toyota of Hollywood (1841 N. State Rd. 7, Hollywood, FL 33021)

ENTRANCE: The contestant search will take place inside the Toyota of Hollywood showroom. Complimentary admission will be provided to contestants at the Price Is Right table outside of the taping area. All participants must check in at the registration table before being eligible for taping. No purchase is necessary.

ELIGIBILITY: All contestants must be United States citizens and living in the United States. Contestants must be 18 years or older at the time of the application and meet these additional eligibility requirements (see: "Eligibility Requirements" below).

REGISTRATION: Download, sign and bring along this video release (see: "Registration Form" below). When you arrive, bring this release to the registration table outside the designated taping area. All participants will need to register before they can audition. Extra copies will be available on the day of. However, to ensure a timely process, CBS Miami encourages participants to fill out the form ahead of time.

AUDITION PROCESS: Each participant will get one (1) minute to audition in front of a camera. To help you prepare, casting producers have put together these tips (see: "Casting Tips" below).

CBS Miami has the right to close the registration line at any time to ensure everyone in line has the chance to try out before 3 p.m.

Good luck and see you at Toyota of Hollywood!

Casting Tips

These are the things you want to be sure to mention when auditioning:

Name

Age

Hometown/Where You're From

Job/Occupation

Favorite TPIR Game

Dream Prize

Why do you think you'd make a good contestant?

Give us your best version of a "Come on down!"

Audition Advice

It's important that we get a feel for who you are. BE AUTHENTIC!

This isn't a job interview.

Bring us your best energy!!! Show us why you would be a great contestant on the show.