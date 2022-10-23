Teri Hornstein is a morning reporter for CBS News Miami. She joined the team in September of 2022.

Teri Hornstein, CBS 4 reporter. CBS 4

Before heading to Miami, Teri worked as an anchor and reporter in West Palm Beach. There she covered some of the biggest political and breaking news stories and even came down to Miami several times for breaking news including the Surfside building collapse.

Teri also spent time in Fort Myers working as an anchor, reporter and traffic anchor. She's also worked at stations in Georgia and Miami. In Georgia she covered the presidential election in 2012 and interviewed some of the candidates running for election.

Teri is very passionate about breaking news as well as mental health issues and loves to advocate for those who are suffering.

This is a homecoming for Teri. She is a native of Miami and started her career at CBS News Miami as a newscast writer. She is so excited to be back in her hometown at the station where she first worked.

Teri went to the University of Miami and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in broadcast journalism and political science.

When she is not covering news, Teri loves to spend time with her parents, siblings, and friends. She is obsessed with her two nephews who live in Central Florida and goes to visit them every chance she gets. Teri also loves to exercise and spend time in the sun. She likes to ride her bike, rollerblade, and she even skateboards.

Teri is a huge Dolphins fan as well as a Canes fan. She also loves to watch Inter Miami soccer games.

Contact Teri Hornstein: E-Mail | Twitter | Facebook