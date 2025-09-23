Tanker crash leaking diesel causes heavy traffic backups on SR 836 near Downtown Miami

A tanker truck crash on State Road 836 near Downtown Miami, in the area of the Northwest 12th Avenue exit is causing heavy traffic on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Crews had closed part of the Dolphin Expressway as they responded to a diesel leak, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Fire officials stated that the truck was not carrying fuel, but its diesel tank was damaged in the crash, resulting in a slow leak. Hazmat teams were called to contain and clean up the spill.

Authorities said the driver was being evaluated, but there did not appear to be any other injuries.

Miami Fire Rescue advised drivers to expect significant delays in the area.