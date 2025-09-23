Watch CBS News
Local News

Tanker crash leaking diesel causes heavy traffic backups on SR 836 near Downtown Miami

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A tanker truck crash on State Road 836 near Downtown Miami, in the area of the Northwest 12th Avenue exit is causing heavy traffic on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. 

Crews had closed part of the Dolphin Expressway as they responded to a diesel leak, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Fire officials stated that the truck was not carrying fuel, but its diesel tank was damaged in the crash, resulting in a slow leak. Hazmat teams were called to contain and clean up the spill.

Authorities said the driver was being evaluated, but there did not appear to be any other injuries.

Miami Fire Rescue advised drivers to expect significant delays in the area.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue