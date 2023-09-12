Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams dies at 36

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams is dead at age 36 after being injured in a construction site accident in Hillsborough County, Florida, which includes Tampa. His former team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers confirmed his death on social media.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers announced Williams' passing and offered their condolences to family and loved ones.

Rest in Peace, Mike Williams ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/6ppABCvTJk — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 12, 2023

"We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates, and fans with heavy hearts," the team said in a statement. "We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy."

The Buffalo, New York native was drafted by the Buccaneers in the fourth round in the 2010 NFL Draft. At the time,

Williams was a star wide receiver at Syracuse for three seasons, according to Syracuse University which posted a statement on their website.

"We're saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former Syracuse student-athlete Mike Williams," said Director of Athletics John Wildhack. "We extend our deepest sympathies to Mike's family, friends and everyone in the Syracuse football family who knew Mike."

His first few years with the Buccaneers were standouts- including his rookie season where he led the team with 65 catches for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns, CBS Sports reported.

Williams finished out his career playing for his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed reporting