Survey finds average American thinks they'd need over $200K a year to be financially comfortable
Most people strive toward being financially comfortable.
A Bankrate survey shows the average American feels like they need to make about $233,000 a year to be secure or comfortable with their finances.
In order to be rich and achieve financial freedom, the average American says they'd need to make just over $480,000 a year.
Both numbers are much more than the average earnings for full-time, year-round workers in 2021: $75,203.
