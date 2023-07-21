Watch CBS News
Survey finds average American thinks they'd need over $200K a year to be financially comfortable

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Most people strive toward being financially comfortable.

A Bankrate survey shows the average American feels like they need to make about $233,000 a year to be secure or comfortable with their finances.

In order to be rich and achieve financial freedom, the average American says they'd need to make just over $480,000 a year.

Both numbers are much more than the average earnings for full-time, year-round workers in 2021: $75,203. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 9:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

