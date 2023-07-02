Watch CBS News
National News

Study finds that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the U.S. have never been married

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/2)
KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/2) 03:01

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you have made it to your 40th birthday and you haven't tied the knot, don't worry, you aren't alone. 

A recent report from the Pew Research Center found that a quarter of 40-year-olds in the United States have never been married. 

The researchers looked at how marriage rates have changed among 40-year-olds in the United States from 1850 to 2021. 

They found that 40-year-old men were more likely than not to have been married than a woman. 

You can read the study and full results at this link

First published on July 2, 2023 / 11:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.