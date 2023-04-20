SpaceX launches Starship, the world's most powerful rocket, but flight ends in midair explosion

SpaceX launched its 500-foot-tall Starship, by far the world's most powerful rocket, on an uncrewed test flight Thursday morning, but a few minutes after clearing the launch pad it failed in a midair explosion.

The giant rocket lifted off a few minutes after the launch window opened at 8:28 a.m. local time (9:28 a.m. ET) at the company's flight test facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

SpaceX Starship rocket lifts off from the launch facility in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023. SpaceX

SpaceX describes Starship as a fully reusable transportation system that is made to carry cargo and crew to Earth orbit. It is designed to help humans return to the moon and go to Mars and beyond.

The huge rocket, loaded with nearly 10 million pounds of liquid oxygen and explosive liquid natural gas fuel, flew for several minutes before it began to tumble and the mission ended in a ball of flame.

A midair explosion ends the first test flight of SpaceX's Starship rocket. SpaceX

Thursday's launch was the second attempt, after a countdown was scrubbed on Monday due to a frozen valve.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk warned reporters Sunday the odds of success were low and said simply clearing the launch pad gantry and getting to separation of the first and second stages would be considered a successful test flight given the size and complexity of the vehicle.

"Starship is the biggest rocket ever made," he said. "It's over twice the thrust of a Saturn 5, the Saturn 5 moon rocket, which is largest rocket ever to get to orbit, it's roughly twice the mass. So, we've got 33 engines on the booster, we've got six engines on the upper stage of the ship. It's a lot of engines.

"So I guess I would just like to set expectations low. If we get far enough away from the launch pad before something goes wrong, then I think I would consider that to be a success. Just don't blow up the launch pad."

The rocket, generating a staggering 16 million pounds of thrust did, in fact, clear the launch gantry, but the failure, anticipated or not, was still a disappointing setback for SpaceX and Musk, who says the rocket is the key to the company's future.

"With a test such as this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the probability of success in the future as SpaceX rapidly advances development of Starship," SpaceX says.

Musk tweeted a positive message after events unfolded: "Congrats @SpaceX team on an exciting test launch of Starship! Learned a lot for next test launch in a few months."

Starship consists of a 230-foot-tall Starship "Super Heavy" first stage, which is powered by 33 methane-burning Raptor engines, and a bullet-shaped, a 160-foot-tall Starship second stage that is equipped with six Raptors of its own, as well as steerable fins at the nose and tail to control the ship during atmospheric re-entry from space. The two stages together can lift 100 tons to low-Earth orbit.

Both stages are designed to be fully reusable, descending to rocket-powered touchdowns for refurbishment and relaunch. For the first test flight, however, SpaceX did not plan to attempt recovering either stage.

NASA's Artemis moon program is paying SpaceX billions to build a variant of the Starship upper stage to carry astronauts down to the lunar surface as early as the end of 2025.

Those plans, along with at least three commercial all-civilian flights of the Starship — including two carrying wealthy space tourists on around-the-moon flights — now face delays while SpaceX analyzes telemetry to find and fix whatever went wrong.

"A mishap is part of our businesses, and it's a pretty realistic possibility," an FAA official said before launch. "We see this quite often with first time launches of new and somewhat unproven space vehicles, (at) the rate of about 11 percent. So to see a mishap here would not be particularly unusual.

"Our job, of course, is to ensure that if a mishap occurs, that that mishap does not impact the public in an adverse manner. So that's the focus that we have in our licensing activity."

The FAA granted SpaceX a launch license last Friday after more than 500 days of painstaking analysis, environmental impact assessments, public comment and government mandated mitigations to minimize the impact of launch — or a catastrophic failure — on public health, property and the coastal environment around the Boca Chica launch site.

Equipment was on board to transmit telemetry to SpaceX and the FAA during the Starship's launch, giving investigators a detailed record of the rocket's performance up until the moment things went wrong.

The FAA official said the agency will investigate any such mishap "to verify that there were no public safety requirements that were not complied with, and that there is a robust investigation underway to get to the root cause of the mishap," the FAA official said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.