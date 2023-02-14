At least 1 dead, multiple injuries reported in shooting at Michigan State University, police say

At least one death and multiple injuries have been reported in a shooting at Michigan State University Monday night.

Police issued a shelter-in-place order at Michigan State, in East Lansing, following reports of gunshots fired on campus, according to Twitter posts from the department. A law enforcement source tells CBS News at least one person was killed.

The shots were fired near Berkey Hall on the East Lansing campus, the police said. Later Monday night, police said there was "another reported shooting at IM East. Police are responding. There are multiple reported injuries." In an update, police said IM East was being "secured" and that "it appears there is only one suspect at this time."

Victims were being transported to Sparrow Hospital, MSU police said, adding that "Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have all been cleared/secured."

Authorities are expected to give a news briefing with more information at 11 p.m. ET.

In an earlier Twitter post, the MSU Police and Public Safety Department had warned that "the suspect is believed to be on foot right now."

"Community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place. Police are continuing to respond," the post added.

The FBI is responding to assist with the incident, according to a tweet from the FBI's Detroit office.

An alert sent shortly after 8:30 p.m. local time urged people to "run, hide, fight," according to CBS Detroit.

Local state officials warned residents not to go to the campus. "Please do not go to MSU right now. Yes, its hard to do when you have loved ones on campus or adjacent to the campus. But it is far too dangerous as this armed suspect is moving in the area and police attempt to take them into custody," the Michigan State Police Second District posted on Twitter.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she had been "briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University."

"The Michigan State Police along with MSU Police, local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground," Whitmer posted on social media. "Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more."

MSU said all campus activities had been canceled for 48 hours, "including athletics, classes, and all campus-related activities. Please DO NOT come to campus tomorrow."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.