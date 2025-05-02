Seasonal allergies are in full force. Experts explain why — and what can help symptoms.

Allergy season survival guide: What to know and how to prepare

If your seasonal sneezing and other symptoms are worse this year, you're not alone — allergy sufferers are seeing (and feeling the effects of) the pollen outside.

"For many people, it probably does feel worse — and there's a reason for that. Warmer temperatures and shifting weather patterns mean plants release pollen earlier and for longer stretches of time," Dr. Steve Furr, board chair of the American Academy of Family Physicians, told CBS News. "If you've been sneezing more than usual or feeling those itchy eyes persistently, you're not alone this year."

May is also typically peak pollen season with high levels of both tree pollens and grass pollens, Dr. Robert Zemble, allergy division chief at Lehigh Valley Health Network, told CBS News.

Even if you never had pollen allergies before, you can actually develop them as an adult, Dr. Mallika Marshall told CBS News Boston last month.

"You can blame climate change, because warmer temperatures are causing plants to bloom earlier and produce more pollen. Therefore, there's just more of it in the air," Marshall echoed.

Pollen count

Pollen is one of the most common triggers of seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. A pollen count, which is how much pollen is in the air, can help those with allergies know when symptoms may be especially stirred up.

"Simply put, high pollen counts mean increased symptoms for allergy sufferers," Zemble said. "Different regions are worse for seasonal allergies based on their plant growth present, temperature, precipitation and geological topography."

In March, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its annual report, ranking the most challenging U.S. cities for those dealing with seasonal allergies. For three years in a row, Wichita, Kansas, ranked as the most challenging city for pollen allergies and cities in the South and East ranked among the hardest hit.

The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology's National Allergy Bureau tracks pollen levels across the country.

Allergy symptoms

Furr said allergies can cause an array of symptoms, including:

Itchy eyes

Sneezing

Nasal congestion

Post-nasal drip

"But they don't come with a fever, body aches, or sore throat," he said. "Colds can look similar but often include more fatigue, sore throat and sometimes mild fever. COVID symptoms are more variable but often include fever, fatigue, cough and sometimes loss of taste or smell—none of which you'd expect from allergies."

When is allergy season over?

While pollen can be found year-round, grass pollen is most common from April through early June, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Tree pollen also begins to slow in late spring to early summer, but pollen levels vary by location.

Luckily, there are things you can do in the meantime to reduce allergy symptoms.

Limit exposure: "Keep windows in your home and your car closed, leave your shoes and outerwear at the door so you don't track pollen into your home and shower at night, so you don't bring that pollen into bed with you," Marshall suggested.

Zemble said you can also cover your hair and eyes with hats and sunglasses while outdoors to limit exposure.

Medication options: "Over-the-counter antihistamines, nasal sprays or eye drops can be very effective for most people," Furr said. "It's a good idea to start using them before your symptoms really ramp up."

Seek professional support: If over-the-counter medications aren't helping or symptoms are interfering with your daily life, Furr suggests making an appointment with your family physician.

"We can talk about prescription options, allergy testing or even longer-term solutions like immunotherapy (such as) allergy shots or tablets," he said. "You don't have to just 'tough it out' every spring!"