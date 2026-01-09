Russia says it used new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in massive strike on Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia bombarded Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles in a large-scale overnight attack, officials said Friday, killing at least four people. For only the second time, it used a new hypersonic missile it says flies at 10 times the speed of sound and is unstoppable.

Ukraine's security service said it considered the use of the missile a war crime.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media that a Russian drone hit the Qatar embassy. He noted that Qatar has played a key role in mediating the exchange of prisoners of war.

The intense barrage and the launching of the nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile came days after Ukraine and its allies reported major progress toward agreeing on how to defend the country from further Moscow aggression if a peace deal is struck to end Russia's almost 4-year-old invasion.

A part of a Russian drone hangs from a damaged tree in Kyiv, Ukraine on Jan. 9, 2026 following a Russian drone strike amid Russia's attack on Ukraine. Valentyn Ogirenko / REUTERS

Months of U.S.-led peace efforts have failed to stop the fighting, however. Zelenskyy says he has made significant progress on the terms of a possible peace settlement in talks with Washington envoys. But Moscow has given no public signal it is willing to budge from its demands.

The attack also coincides with a new chill in relations between Moscow and Washington after Russia condemned the U.S. seizure of an oil tanker in the North Atlantic. It comes as President Trump has signaled he's on board with a hard-hitting sanctions package meant to economically cripple Moscow.

Zelenskyy called for a "clear response" to the attack from the international community, particularly from the United States, which he said Russia takes seriously.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the assault was a retaliation to what Moscow said was a Ukrainian drone strike on Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence last month. But both Ukraine and Mr. Trump have rejected the Russian claim of the attack on Putin's residence.

Ukrainian officials said four people were killed and at least 25 wounded in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, during the overnight attack as apartment buildings were struck. Zelenskyy said an ambulance crew member was among the dead and put the number of apartment buildings damaged at 20.

Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire in a heavily damaged residential building following a Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv early on Jan. 9, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Serhii Okunev / AFP via Getty Images

Four doctors and one police officer sustained injuries while responding to the ongoing attacks, authorities said.

About half of snowy Kyiv's apartment buildings - nearly 6,000 - were left without heat, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. The water supply was also disrupted.

With temperatures of about 17 degrees Fahrenheit and expected to drop further, Klitschko made an exceptional call on social media for "residents of the capital who have the opportunity to temporarily leave the city for places with alternative sources of power and heat to do so," French news agency AFP reported.

Municipal services restored power and heating to public facilities, including hospitals and maternity wards, using mobile boiler units, he said.

Putin has previously said that the Oreshnik streaks to its target at Mach 10, "like a meteorite" and has claimed it's immune to any missile defense system. Several of the missiles used in a conventional strike could be as devastating as a nuclear attack, according to Putin, who has warned the West that Russia could use it next against allies of Kyiv that allow it to strike inside Russia with their longer-range missiles.

Ukrainian intelligence says the missile has six warheads, each carrying six submunitions.

The Reuters news agency quotes a senior Ukrainian official as saying the one used in the attack was likely carrying inert or "dummy" warheads, and Moscow itself said on Telegram that it either had no warheads or a very small one.

Russia didn't say where the Oreshnik hit, but Russian media and military bloggers said it targeted a huge underground natural gas storage facility in Ukraine's western Lviv region. Western military aid flows to Ukraine from a big supply hub in Poland just across the border from Lviv.

Russia first used the Oreshnik missile on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro in November 2024. Analysts say it affords Russia a new element of psychological warfare, unnerving Ukrainians and scaring Western countries that supply weaponry to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said Ukraine would be initiating international action in response to the use of the missile, including an urgent meeting of the U.N. Security Council and a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

"Such a strike close to EU and NATO border is a grave threat to the security on the European continent and a test for the transatlantic community. We demand strong responses to Russia's reckless actions," he said in a post on X.

Pope Leo XIV, speaking at the Vatican on Friday, urged the international community to keep pushing for peace and end the suffering in Ukraine.

"Faced with this tragic situation, the Holy See strongly reiterates the pressing need for an immediate ceasefire, and for dialogue motivated by a sincere search for ways leading to peace," the pontiff told ambassadors to the Vatican from around the world.