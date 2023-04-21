Preview: James Corden on his departure from "The Late Late Show": "I can't envisage a scenario where I would return as a late-night host"

James Corden will soon step away as the host of CBS' "The Late Late Show" after a successful eight-year run in the seat. He tells Ben Mankiewicz not to expect him to return to a similar role, in an interview with "CBS Sunday Morning" to be broadcast Sunday, April 23 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

"I can't envisage a scenario where I would return as a late-night host," Corden told Mankiewicz, host of Turner Classic Movies. "No, I don't think that would be – I can't ever see that coming my way. I'd be very, very surprised if it did. I'd be gobsmacked."

Corden told Mankiewicz that he's sure he'll cry in the last episode of "The Late Late Show" and will miss the friends he's made.

"I'm going to miss the feeling of coming into this office every day and knowing that someone's gonna make me laugh," Corden said.

Corden talks with Mankiewicz about his unexpected path to late night and what he's doing next. He also talks about the success of the "Carpool Karaoke" segments; and his interview with Paul McCartney, and why it is one of his favorites.

He told Mankiewicz he was amazed the show was part of his life, and now his family will head back to England so his children can experience London.

"My wife and I, our family, we always knew that this was an adventure, and not a final destination," Corden said.

Corden said it's fun to sit around and talk with people every night.

"I think that's the currency of our show," he said. "I think joy is the currency. We really, really enjoy being a place that people would come for joy, and light, and levity … a place where you feel like you can go and have a great time."

