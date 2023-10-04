Watch CBS News
Powerball's mega $1.20 billion jackpot up for grabs Wednesday

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/CNN

MIAMI - Your dream of buying 400 private jets or some Lamborghini Veneno Roadsters for you and 143 of your closest friends could become a reality after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The grand prize is worth an estimated $1.2 billion (before taxes, of course). If you hit the jackpot but can't wait 29 years to collect all your dough, the cash value option is a more modest $551.7 million.

The odds of nabbing the big bonanza, however, are not in your favor - 1 in 292.2 million.

And Wednesday's gargantuan jackpot isn't even the biggest in Powerball history. 

The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket also sold in California in November 2022. 

Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery. 

First published on October 4, 2023 / 10:56 AM

