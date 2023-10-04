Powerball's mega $1.20 billion jackpot up for grabs Wednesday
MIAMI - Your dream of buying 400 private jets or some Lamborghini Veneno Roadsters for you and 143 of your closest friends could become a reality after Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.
The grand prize is worth an estimated $1.2 billion (before taxes, of course). If you hit the jackpot but can't wait 29 years to collect all your dough, the cash value option is a more modest $551.7 million.
The odds of nabbing the big bonanza, however, are not in your favor - 1 in 292.2 million.
And Wednesday's gargantuan jackpot isn't even the biggest in Powerball history.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever won was a $2.04 billion ticket also sold in California in November 2022.
Powerball tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
You can watch the drawings on CBS News Miami, the official home of the Florida Lottery.
