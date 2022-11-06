Powerball drawing: World-record jackpot soars to $1.9 billion; $1M ticket sold in Boxboro

Powerball drawing: Winning numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot Powerball drawing: Winning numbers for $1.6 billion jackpot 00:27

BOSTON - Yet another Powerball drawing has passed without a winner, sending the jackpot skyrocketing to $1.9 billion after no one hit the big prize during Saturday's drawing.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 with Power Ball 20.

One Massachusetts player did get some good news as a $1 million ticket was sold at Energy North Mobil in Boxboro.

The next chance to hit it big comes Monday during the drawing that is the largest in world history.

The cash option on Monday's prize is $930 million - before taxes.

On Saturday, Powerball dreamers packed a lucky store in Methuen, hoping to pick up a winning ticket.

The largest jackpot won in Massachusetts was from a $758.7 million Powerball ticket sold in Chicopee in 2017.

The odds of winning Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million.