Powerball numbers finally drawn for world record $1.9 billion jackpot
BOSTON - The numbers for the historic $1.9 billion Powerball drawing were finally drawn Tuesday morning, about ten hours late.
The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball is 10.
The one-time cash option is $929.1 million, before taxes.
The drawing was scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Monday but it was held off because a participating lottery needed "additional time to process its sales and play data," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement Tuesday morning.
Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
