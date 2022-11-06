Powerball numbers finally drawn for world record $2.04 billion jackpot

Powerball numbers finally drawn for world record jackpot Powerball numbers finally drawn for world record jackpot 00:30

BOSTON - The numbers for the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing were finally drawn Tuesday morning, about ten hours late.

The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball is 10.

The one-time cash option was $929.1 million, before taxes.

The jackpot was initially $1.9 billion, but grew beyond that estimate as the numbers were officially drawn at 8:57 a.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The drawing was scheduled for 10:59 p.m. Monday but it was held off because a participating lottery needed "additional time to process its sales and play data," the Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement Tuesday morning.

The Massachusetts State Lottery said it was not the one that delayed the drawing and they didn't know which state was responsible.

"The length of time is unprecedented, stuff like this does happen. This happened last month when the jackpot was at $500 million but that delay was a much shorter window of less than an hour," Mark William Bracken, Mass Lottery's interim executive director, told WBZ-TV.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.