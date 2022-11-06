Powerball drawing for $1.9 billion jackpot delayed

Powerball world record jackpot at $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing Powerball world record jackpot at $1.9 billion for Monday night's drawing 00:19

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Multi-State Lottery Association said in a statement that the Powerball drawing was delayed Monday and it's likely that the official results won't be known until later Tuesday.

The record-breaking $1.9 billion Powerball drawing was delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

In a statement to the Associated Press it said, "Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed."

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.