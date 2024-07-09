Homestead police search for man who exposed himself, tried to kidnap 10-year-old girl

HOMESTEAD - Police are asking the community to help identify a man who exposed his private parts and attempted to kidnap a 10-year-old girl at an apartment complex in Homestead.

On May 31, the girl was taking out the garbage at condo Phoenix Apartments, located at 1500 NE 8th St., when she saw a man in his vehicle, according to a Homestead Police Department press release.

The victim told police the man exited his vehicle, possibly an older cream or beige colored Toyota, with his pants unbuttoned and his private parts exposed.

The girl said the man began walking toward her and reached out in an attempt to grab her. She pulled back and ran towards the playground area to hide.

After a few minutes, the man drove away and was last seen heading westbound on NE 8th Street.

Police describe the suspect as a Black male, with short hair, between 40 and 50 years old, measuring 5'9" to 5'10" in height and weighing around 150-175 lbs.