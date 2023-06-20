Miami Beach double shooting under investigation
MIAMI BEACH - Miami Beach police detectives are investigating a shooting resulting in injuries.
Miami Beach officers responded to a shooting incident along the 7300 block of Collins Avenue Monday.
Officers reportedly found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, and both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit.
A person believed to be involved has been arrested, and a firearm was recovered.
Detectives are investigating what led to this incident.
