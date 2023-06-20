Watch CBS News
Miami Beach double shooting under investigation

MIAMI BEACH - Miami Beach police detectives are investigating a shooting resulting in injuries. 

Miami Beach officers responded to a shooting incident along the 7300 block of Collins Avenue Monday. 

Officers reportedly found two victims with apparent gunshot wounds, and both were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Unit. 

A person believed to be involved has been arrested, and a firearm was recovered. 

Detectives are investigating what led to this incident. 

First published on June 19, 2023 / 9:05 PM

