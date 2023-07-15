Watch CBS News
Police: 3-year-old boy drowned in Miami-Dade canal

By CBS Miami Team

MIAMI -- A toddler has died after drowning in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday, according to a Miami-Dade police statement.

According to a statement, officers were originally called out after reports of a missing three-year-old boy.

Officials were able to find him in a canal not far from his home.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but passed away. 

July 15, 2023

