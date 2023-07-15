Police: 3-year-old boy drowned in Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI -- A toddler has died after drowning in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade on Friday, according to a Miami-Dade police statement.
According to a statement, officers were originally called out after reports of a missing three-year-old boy.
Officials were able to find him in a canal not far from his home.
The toddler was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but passed away.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.