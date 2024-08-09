Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil

FAA holds emergency safety summit FAA holds first emergency safety summit in 14 years 02:22

A plane with 62 people aboard crashed in a fiery wreck in a residential area of a city in Brazil's Sao Paulo state Friday, the airline said. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured or killed but the country's president said everyone on board was presumed dead.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane headed for Sao Paulo's international airport in Guarulhos crashed with 58 passengers and 4 crew members aboard. The statement didn't say what caused the accident.

Brazilian television network GloboNews, citing the airline, reported the aircraft was a turboprop ATR-72 passenger plane.

Firefighters, military police and the civil defense authority dispatched teams to the crash site in Vinhedo. The plane departed from Cascavel, in the state of Parana.

GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage in a residential area full of houses. Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiraling as it fell.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence as he shared the news. He said that it appeared that all passengers and crew aboard had died, without elaborating as to how that information had been obtained.

"Very sad," he wrote on social media. "All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims."

Flight tracker FlightRadar24 said on social media that it was "currently processing granular data from this flight."

We are following reports of a crash of a VoePass ATR 72 near São Paulo, Brazil. We are currently processing granular data from this flight. https://t.co/1MwrzhJ0gU pic.twitter.com/ozBx2sL5lZ — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) August 9, 2024

In a subsequent social media post, FlightRadar24 said that in the area where the VoePass plane crashed, there was an "active warning for severe icing" between 12,000 feet and 21,000 feet. FlightRadar said the aircraft was flying at an altitude of 17,000 feet just before the crash.

The city of Vinhedo, the site of the crash, is located about 50 miles northwest of Sao Paulo.

The crash comes less than a year after 12 people, including a baby, died in a plane crash in the Brazilian Amazon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.