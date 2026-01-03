Venezuelans around the world react to Maduro's capture. See photos

Protesters and revelers alike took to the streets on Saturday in reaction to the U.S. military attack on Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

People react to the news of the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, after U.S. military actions in Venezuela on Saturday, in Doral, Florida, near Miami. GIORGIO VIERA /AFP via Getty Images

Some Venezuelan residents and citizens living across the world celebrated the Trump administration's intervention in the South American country, while others condemned what they say is an act of war and a continuation of a long history of U.S. military actions in Latin America.

Protesters rally outside the White House Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Washington, after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

Images captured by photojournalists show emotional reactions from Caracas, outside the White House, Spain, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Chile and more.

Venezuelans react to news of Maduro's capture

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro gather along an avenue in Caracas, Venezuela. Pedro Mattey/Anadolu via Getty Images

Explosions were heard in Caracas and other cities near airports and military bases in the overnight hours as President Trump announced that the U.S. military had launched a "large-scale" attack on Venezuela and captured Maduro and his wife.

Supporters of Nicolas Maduro burn a United States flag during a gathering near Miraflores palace after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in the early hours on Jan. 3, 2026 in Caracas, Venezuela. Jesus Vargas / Getty Images

Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said later Saturday that Maduro is Venezuela's "only president," demanding the United States release Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Venezuelans across Latin America wave flags

Venezuelans living in Chile celebrate in Santiago after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Javier TORRES /AFP via Getty Images

There were mixed reactions to the news of the U.S. strikes in Venezuela across Latin America.

A woman in Mexico City defaces the facade of the U.S. Embassy with red handprints in protest against the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. Marco Ugarte / AP

Many Venezuelans in Chile poured into the streets, celebrating the military action in Venezuela. While members of left-wing organizations in Argentina protested outside the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires. Their signs read: "We condemn the U.S. bombing and the kidnapping of Maduro."

A demonstrator holds a banner with a message that reads in Spanish: "Out of Venezuela, U.S." during a protest outside the U.S. embassy in Argentina. Natacha Pisarenko / AP

In neighboring Colombia, some demonstrators celebrated in Bogota as Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed concerns over the bombing on social media.

People celebrate at the Bolivar square in Bogota, Colombia, after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Luis ACOSTA /AFP via Getty Images

"Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela bombing with missiles," Petro said, calling for a meeting of the United Nations.

A man pastes a sign reading "Reward U$50.000.000" depicting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, at the Miguel de Cervantes park, near the Venezuelan Embassy in Lima, Peru. Connie FRANCE /AFP via Getty Images

Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez also denounced what he called "the criminal attack by the U.S." on Venezuela. He joined protesters in Havana and called for urgent condemnation from the international community.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel (center) flutters a Venezuelan and Cuban national flags in support of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro in Havana. ADALBERTO ROQUE /AFP via Getty Images

Venezuelans in Europe take to the streets

Demonstrators hold a banner reading "free now President Maduro" during a rally near the U.S. Embassy in central Rome against the U.S. operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the Venezuelan president. Filippo MONTEFORTE /AFP via Getty Images

Many Venezuelans migrated to Europe in recent years to seek asylum. Some of those who rallied in Rome, Italy, on Saturday showed support for Maduro.

Dozens of Venezuelans celebrate the "fall of Maduro's regime" at Puerta del Sol in Madrid, Spain. Carlos Lujan/Europa Press via Getty Images

Many demonstrators in Spain — which has one of the largest numbers of Venezuelans in Europe, according to the European Union Agency for Asylum — celebrated U.S. actions.

A protester in Athens, Greece, raises a U.S. flag which has been set ablaze during a rally opposing the United States strikes on Venezuela and the capturing of its President Nicolas Maduro. Yorgos Karahalis / AP

In Greece and Germany, which also have a growing community of asylum seekers from Venezuela, protesters were seen speaking out against the U.S. military.