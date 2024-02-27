Watch CBS News
Panthers win 5th home win against Buffalo Sabres

By Trish Christakis

Florida Panthers win 5th home win against Buffalo Sabres
MIAMI — The Florida Panthers welcome back Matthew Tkachuk. 

Jimmy Butler returns to The Miami Heat after a one-game suspension.

The Miami Dolphins roster tries to nail down unrestricted free agents and sign Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term deal.

Jesus Luzardo will start for the Marlins against the Pirates on opening day, March 28.

And more South Florida sports news ...

February 27, 2024

First published on February 27, 2024 / 11:50 PM EST

