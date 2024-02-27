Panthers win 5th home win against Buffalo Sabres
MIAMI — The Florida Panthers welcome back Matthew Tkachuk.
Jimmy Butler returns to The Miami Heat after a one-game suspension.
The Miami Dolphins roster tries to nail down unrestricted free agents and sign Tua Tagovailoa to a long-term deal.
Jesus Luzardo will start for the Marlins against the Pirates on opening day, March 28.
And more South Florida sports news ...
