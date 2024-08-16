19-year-old giant panda gives birth to twins, becoming the oldest known first-time panda mom

2 giant pandas debut at San Diego Zoo San Diego Zoo welcomes first giant pandas in decades 03:32

A 19-year-old giant panda named Ying Ying has given birth to twins, becoming the oldest known first-time panda mom, according to Ocean Park Hong Kong, where Ying Ying resides.

"This birth is a true rarity, especially considering Ying Ying is the oldest giant panda on record to have successfully given birth for the first time," the animal theme park posted on social media.

19-year-old giant panda Ying Ying gave birth to twins at Ocean Park Hong Kong. Ocean Park Hong Kong

"As a first-time mother, Ying Ying was understandably nervous throughout the process. She spent much of her time lying on the ground and twisting," Ocean Park said.

Giant pandas are a vulnerable species and it is notoriously difficult for their human caregivers to get them to mate in captivity for a number of reasons, including the fact that female pandas only ovulate one time a year.

There are an estimated 1,800 pandas in the wild, mostly in western China. There are around 600 pandas living in captivity.

Both of Ying Ying's cubs "are currently very fragile" and receiving round-the-clock care, Ocean Park said.

The female cub requires special attention, because she "has a lower body temperature, weaker cries, and lower food intake after birth."