At least one person hospitalized after reported shooting in North Miami

At least one person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon following reports of a shooting in North Miami, according to authorities.

Images from Chopper 4 showed multiple police units at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Northeast 137th Street.

As of Wednesday evening, it was unclear what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.