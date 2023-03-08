Officer grazed by bullet in NW Miami police-involved shooting

MIAMI - A police officer was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon during a police-involved shooting in Northwest Miami.

It happened in the area of NW 43rd Street and NW 5th Avenue.

The officer, who is expected to be OK, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police vehicles in the area of the shooting, which remains under investigation.

No word if anyone else was injured in the shooting or what may have led to it.

Police said they are looking for at least one suspect.

No additional information had been made available.