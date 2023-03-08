Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer grazed by bullet in NW Miami police-involved shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Police-involved shooting under investigation
Police-involved shooting under investigation 01:20

MIAMI - A police officer was grazed by a bullet Wednesday afternoon during a police-involved shooting in Northwest Miami.

It happened in the area of NW 43rd Street and NW 5th Avenue.

The officer, who is expected to be OK, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. 

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police vehicles in the area of the shooting, which remains under investigation.

No word if anyone else was injured in the shooting or what may have led to it. 

Police said they are looking for at least one suspect. 

No additional information had been made available.  

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 4:49 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.