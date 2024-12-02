New crime scene photos released in killing of Knaus Berry Farm owner

MIAMI - Authorities have released crime scene photos in the case against Travis Grafe.

Grafe, the son of Knaus Berry Farm owner Rachel Knaus Grafe, is accused of fatally beating her in February 2023.

Rachel Knaus Grafe spoke to CBS Miami several years ago about the family business. CBS Miami

The photos, released ahead of a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, show bloodstains on Grafe's shorts and on a flashlight believed to be used in the attack.

Blood splatter is also visible on cabinets inside the home where the assault occurred.

Rachel Knaus Grafe, 66, was left in critical condition after the February 17 attack in her home in the 15700 block of SW 249th Street.

She died from her injuries two weeks later, on March 4. Her husband, who was also beaten, survived.

Witnesses reported hearing Grafe admit to killing his mother and allegedly threaten his father, demanding money and warning he would kill him as well.

Following the attack, investigators say Grafe fled on a golf cart to a neighbor's house.

Court records indicate that Grafe suffered a traumatic brain injury in an ATV crash more than 20 years ago. Family members said he had been living with his parents in recent years.

In 2013, Grafe was arrested on charges of assault, burglary, and possession of a firebomb, but those charges were dropped after he was deemed mentally incompetent.

Grafe faces second-degree murder in his mother's death.