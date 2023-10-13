Mother of newborn founded dead in her Hialeah apartment next to baby
MIAMI - A mother of a newborn was murdered Thursday night in Hialeah, police say the killer may be her own son.
Around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 200 block of West 79th Place after police received a call from a 13-year-old who said he had just killed his mother.
When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman in her bedroom, it was lying next to a crib with a seven-day-old baby inside. The infant was not harmed.
Police took the teen into custody. Investigators are now working to learn what led up to the woman's death.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.