Mother of newborn founded dead in her Hialeah apartment next to baby

MIAMI - A mother of a newborn was murdered Thursday night in Hialeah, police say the killer may be her own son.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment in the 200 block of West 79th Place after police received a call from a 13-year-old who said he had just killed his mother.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman in her bedroom, it was lying next to a crib with a seven-day-old baby inside. The infant was not harmed.

Police took the teen into custody. Investigators are now working to learn what led up to the woman's death.