Mother grieving loss of son killed in Miami Gardens crash

MIAMI - A grieving mother says her son was killed early Tuesday morning in a Miami Gardens crash.

The crash happened at Miami Gardens Drive and NW 22nd Avenue.

The woman said she received a text message from her son's phone that said it appeared to have been involved in a accident. She rushed to the location where the phone was located.

She told CBS News Miami that after asking for information, police informed her that her son had died in a crash. She said another driver ran a red light and hit her son. That driver was taken to the hospital.

The woman said her son, who just turned 21, was an artist and the best person she knew. She added that he was just admitted to St. Thomas University.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital. Police have not confirmed the fatality.