Iceland ranks as the most peaceful country in the world while U.S. ranks at 131

Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world for the 15th straight year while the world has gotten a little less peaceful overall, according to a new report.

The Institute for Economics and Peace recently released its annual 2023 Global Peace Index noting of the top 10 countries renowned for their peace and tranquility.

Iceland ranked first in the list for 2023 as the most peaceful country in the world, while two other northern nations — Denmark and Ireland — follow suit, taking the second and third most peaceful spots, respectively. Here's the full list of the top 10 most peaceful countries in the world:

Iceland Denmark Ireland New Zealand Austria Singapore Portugal Slovenia Japan Switzerland



The Jokulsarlon Glacial Lake on April 15, 2023, in Hof, Iceland. Athanasios Gioumpasis / Getty Images

Out of the 163 countries listed, the United States came in at 131. According to the study, the United States recorded the fourth-largest overall increase in its homicide rate, which is "now above six per 100,000 people and more than six times higher than most Western European countries."

According to The Institute for Economics and Peace, the gap between the least and most peaceful countries continues to grow. Since 2008, the 25 least peaceful countries declined on average by 12.1%, while the 25 most peaceful countries improved by 4.3%.