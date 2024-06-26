Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing fisherman's paddle board found nearly a dozen miles offshore between Miami, Fort Lauderdale

By John MacLauchlan, Peter D'Oench

/ CBS Miami

Paddle board, dry bag of missing fisherman found off shore
Paddle board, dry bag of missing fisherman found off shore 00:18

MIAMI - A paddleboard and a dry bag belonging to a missing fisherman were found almost a dozen miles offshore, the U.S. Coast Guard said this Wednesday.

Luciano Mercenari, 29, a skilled paddle boarder and fisherman left his home in the Cape Florida neighborhood of Key Biscayne around 5:15 p.m. on Monday. 

"He was supposed to go to Stiltsville and he usually does these trips in about two hours and comes back before sundown. He has not shown up so we have been looking for him yesterday and today, all over, by sea, by air, and with paddle boards around the island. We are hoping we will find him," said family friend Gretel Capriles on Tuesday.

Multiple agencies including the Coast Guard, Miami-Dade Police, and Florida Fish and Wildlife are taking part in the search

On Wednesday morning, just after 8 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard posted on X, formerly Twitter, that "a good Samaritan located a paddleboard and dry bag belonging to the overdue paddleboarder 8-11 miles offshore between Miami and Fort Lauderdale."

Capriles said Mercenari had made the trip to Stiltsville before and never had a problem.

"He is an amazing person and a fisherman. He also won a rowing championship and was a national champ. His nickname was LUC for light. He would Light up everyone around him," she said.

The Coast Guard said the search for Mercenari continues.  

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

First published on June 26, 2024 / 8:52 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.