MIAMI -- Passing showers expected for this Sunday as they zoom along an east breeze. These showers will be a hit or miss so there will still be sunshine to heat temperatures to the mid-80s by Sunday afternoon.

Jennifer Correa Jennifer Correa joined CBS4 News in October 2018 as the weekend morning meteorologist. You can watch her forecasts on Saturdays 6-8 a.m. and on Sundays 7-9 a.m.