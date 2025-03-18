Hialeah Gardens High scholars enjoy giving back to the community

It's not every day that a marching band welcomes two students to school. But Isabella Brano and Cira Rojas are not your everyday students -- the two juniors at Hialeah Gardens High School are academic superstars.

"They are incredible young ladies who work hard not only in the classroom but outside the walls of the school," said Principal Maritza Jimenez.

Both Rojas and Brano have A+ grade-point averages and take college credit courses while still in high school. They volunteer at local hospitals, elementary schools, homeless shelters and nursing homes. They collect books for needy students, champion composting at school and raise money for local charities.

"Overall, I would say I am a very involved individual," Rojas said. "I participate in a lot of fundraisers for Miami Rescue Mission, His House, I've read to Alzheimers patients and elderly people with mental disorders."

"What I'm doing with these organizations is making someone's day a little nicer," Brano said. "Whether it's teaching yoga, giving salsa classes or serving meals to the homeless, I feel like I'm making their life a little easier and you never know who needs a little help."

Giving back to the community

An avid reader, Rojas started a book club to share her love for reading. She also has a podcast called Simplified Success.

"The podcast is great, but we know just putting on your AirPods is not enough, so we define things like AA degrees, AP classes, everything for them to succeed and make the path clear," Rojas said.

Isabella has a podcast of her own also focusing on issues of interest to students.

"I think we're never perfect and there's still more to learn," she said. "But I hope to be a guardian angel to people, and if they feel alone I want them to know I'm always here."

Doctor Nerry Louis teaches honors classes at the school and she helped organize the marching band tribute for the two girls.

"What I want to see is for them to keep going and continue the journey they started," Louis said. "Sometimes, society overlooks girls so this honor was a way to honor them because they are such hard-working young ladies."

The girls are focused on continuing their service work, getting into college and becoming leaders in the community.

"My plan after high school is to go to the University of Florida and eventually become a lawyer, a corporate lawyer," Rojas said.

Brano has her eye on a possible career in communications or politics.

"Maybe I'll be mayor," she said. "We'll see where life takes me."

