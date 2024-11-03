Miami Make-A-Wish Foundation raises nearly $10M at annual fundraiser

MIAMI – Make-A-Wish Foundation has a record-breaking fundraising gala Saturday night in Miami.

The foundation raised nearly $10 million for the charity, with six Miami families each pledged $1 million.

Gwen Stefani performed for an audience of about 900 at the 29th Annual Intercontinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball. Disco icon Martha Wash performed "Everybody Dance now" and "It's Raining Men," at the after party.

Gwen expressed her admiration for the work Make-A-Wish has done, calling it "a respected, recognized name worldwide" that has brought hope to countless lives. In fact, Stefani revealed that as a young girl, one of her band member was a recipient. The musician's wish was to visit Disneyland.

The event was emceed by gala chairman Shareef Malnik, with his wife, "Burn Notice" actress Gabrielle Anwar.

Notable guests included fashion designer Naeem Khan, who donated a private fitting experience for the live auction; and The Real Housewives of Miami cast members Lisa Hochstein, her partner Jody Glidden, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Kiki Barth, Guerdy Abraira and Larsa Pippen.

The donations will help Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grant requests across the state and provide support to chapters nationwide.

The foundation is a nonprofit organization that helps fulfill the wishes of seriously ill children. Make-A-Wish was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix. The organization operates 59 chapters throughout the United States.

Real Housewives of Miami cast members Nicole Martin, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Kiki Barth at the Miami Make-A-Wish Foundation's fundraising gala Saturday night. Miami Make-A-Wish Foundation