Person dead, another hospitalized after welfare check at trailer in rural Miami-Dade County, sheriff's office says

One person is dead and another was hospitalized in critical condition following a welfare check at a trailer parked in rural southwestern Miami-Dade County early Thursday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Around 12:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Sheriff's deputies responded to the area near Southwest 232nd Street and 204th Avenue for a welfare check at a trailer. Upon arrival, deputies saw an "unconscious male" from the bedroom window, MDSO said.

MDSO added that one person was declared dead at the scene and another person was taken to Jackson South Community Hospital in critical condition.

MDSO did not specify how the man seen from the window was related to the investigation, or whether he was the deceased or the hospitalized victim.

MDSO's Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.